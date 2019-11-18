Abingworth has announced the appointment of Neil Cooper as chief financial officer, based in the London office, where he will succeed James Abell who is retiring after 21 years with the firm. His role at the company will be to manage the finances and administration of the business across its locations in the UK and US and to support fundraising and investment activities.

Neil has 19 years’ professional experience in venture capital, private equity and financial services and he joins Abingworth from Kennet Partners, an international growth equity company, at which he was finance director.

Tim Haines, chairman & managing partner, said that he is "delighted to welcome Neil to the Abingworth team. He brings excellent financial management experience as well as a high level of operational knowledge of working in the venture capital and private equity space. We are confident that, with these skills and experience, Neil will ensure the continued smooth running of all financial aspects of the business.”