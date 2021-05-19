The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has appointed Ben Osborn as its new president.

Osborn is currently the UK country manager of Pfizer. He first joined Pfizer in 1998, working across a variety of leadership roles both in the UK and internationally during his time at the company.

He takes over from outgoing president Hasseb Ahmad and will now oversee the ABPI, the ABPI board and the ABPI’s Code of Practice.

“Our industry has made an incredible contribution in this pandemic, working together with partners across the health and care space to research, develop, and deliver treatments and vaccines for COVID-19,” said Osborn

“I want to use my presidency to learn from the successes of the past year and ensure the spirit of that mission-led approach to health is at the heart of everything we do; from adopting innovation to benefit patients across the country to bolstering the UK’s credentials as a life sciences superpower,” he added.

The ABPI has also announced the appointment of Pinder Sahota, general manager and corporate vice president of Novo Nordisk UK, as vice president.