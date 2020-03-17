Achilles Therapeutics has announced the appointment of Professor Sergio Quezada as the company's new chief scientific officer, with effect from 6 April 2020. Professor Quezada is a professor of cancer immunology and immunotherapy at University College London Cancer Institute and a CRUK senior cancer research fellow, who unveiled the critical role of Fc receptors and the tumour microenvironment in the mechanism of action of anti-CTLA-4 antibodies.

He co-led the development of a first-in-class Treg-depleting anti-human CD25 antibody with TUSK Therapeutics, and holds a PhD from Dartmouth Medical School, as well as a past post-doctoral position at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Centre.

“Sergio played an instrumental part in the formation of Achilles and has an exceptional track record of discovering and developing ground-breaking science and therapies,” said Dr Iraj Ali, chief executive officer of Achilles Therapeutics. “His contributions will be invaluable as we progress our lead products for non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma through the clinic and broaden our pipeline into other solid tumour indications.”