Dr Anne Beal is joining GlaxoSmithKline's board as a non-executive director and member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee, which provides important oversight of the company’s Trust agenda including policies towards access to medicines, global health, inclusion and diversity and environmental sustainability.

She will succeed Lynn Elsenhans as chair of the Committee after the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Ms Elsenhans has agreed to remain on the board for a further year to facilitate an orderly transition to Anne's leadership of the Committee.

Anne will bring to GSK extensive healthcare experience as a physician and entrepreneur combined with a passion for patient advocacy. She is a recognised health policy expert in the development of global and national programmes for improving healthcare access for all patient groups and in ensuring the voice of patients is reflected in research programmes.

“I am delighted to welcome Anne to GSK. Acting responsibly is an integral part of how successful modern businesses deliver for a wide range of stakeholders including investors," said Sir Jonathan Symonds, chairman of GSK.

"That’s why the work of the Corporate Responsibility Committee is critical to the success of GSK. Anne’s expertise and experience will be a valuable addition to GSK and to the leadership of the Committee. I would like to thank Lynn for her service to the Company over the last nine years and to agreeing to stay on to ensure a smooth transition to Anne," he added.