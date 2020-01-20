Ashfield Meetings & Events has started 2020 with three new appointments to its global leadership team.

Jason Erickson has been appointed as global managing director, Steve Sanders has joined as global finance director and Danisa Frentiu has been appointed as global senior director of human resources.

Jason has extensive leadership experience and Steve has over 20 years’ experience working in finance management and leadership roles, whilst Danisa has over 15 years’ HR experience and will be focused on further developing the excellent people-based culture that Ashfield already has.

The three appointments join the global leadership team at Ashfield Meetings & Events, where UK-based Penny Callaghan will take a lead role as director of operations and business support services.

“I’m delighted to have joined Ashfield Meetings & Events at such an exciting time for the organisation,” says Jason Erickson.

He continued, “Our global leadership team is made up of experienced leaders with extensive strategic and operational expertise, and I’m excited about continuing to grow and develop Ashfield Meetings & Events.”