Ashfield has announced the promotion of Greg Flynn to president of Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions and the appointment Colin Stanley as president of Ashfield Advisory.

Greg Flynn has almost 25 years’ experience working within both the pharmaceutical service and manufacturer sector in Europe, the US and Asia. Having spent the first 12 years of his career working within various leadership positions at pharmaceutical companies within the UK, he joined Ashfield to help to lead the efforts to further expand and diversify the business.

Colin Stanley also has more than 22 years’ experience working in the CRO industry, joining from ICON plc, where his most recent role was president of ICON Functional Services and a member of ICON’s Executive Leadership team.