Blueberry Therapeutics announced the appointment of Dr Adrian Howd to its board as an independent non-executive director.

Dr Howd has over 20 years’ experience in the life science sector and has held various private and public company executive and board roles in the UK, EU and US, including Immunocore, Poseida Therapeutics, Viamet and Malin. As chief executive officer of Malin, he led equity capital raises totalling EUR 430m and implemented the operational and strategic refinement and priority asset focus for the company.

Andrew Kay, chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adrian to our board and I am certain he will provide Blueberry Therapeutics with solid counsel. He has a proven track record of working with fast growing companies, including those with dermatology and anti-infective focus”