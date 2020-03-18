Elizabeth Mily has been appointed executive vice president, strategy & business development at Bristol-Meyer Squibb, effective March 30, 2020. In this role, Mily will oversee company strategy and all business development activities, including strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, as well as other strategic initiatives.

Mily joins Bristol Myers Squibb from Barclays, where she was the managing director and chair of the Global Lifesciences group in the global healthcare unit. During her career she has executed over $200 billion in completed M&A advisory assignments and has advised on an extensive amount of debt, equity and equity-linked financings.

“Elizabeth is an accomplished leader in investment banking and health care M&A, and I look forward to the important role she will play in sourcing external innovation to drive our vision of transforming patients’ lives through science,” said Giovanni Caforio, chairman and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “I am excited to welcome her to Bristol Myers Squibb as we position the company for continued growth through high performing brands, upcoming new product launches, an exciting pipeline, and the financial strength to pursue innovation for the next wave of new medicines.”