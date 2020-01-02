The British Pharmacological Society has announced the appointment of Rachel Lambert-Forsyth as its new chief executive officer, with effect from 16 March 2020.

Rachel is currently director of membership and professional affairs at the Royal Society of Biology and company secretary for Charles Darwin House. Previously, she was director of education and training at the RSB. In 2017, Rachel was appointed to the Department of Education to advise on the content, skills and knowledge required for the healthcare science pathway in its new technical study programmes.

Professor Steve Hill, president of the British Pharmacological Society, said that he is “delighted to be welcoming Rachel to the Society.”

He continued, “I think she will be a superb ambassador for our members and for pharmacology, and an open and supportive leader of our staff team. Throughout the extensive appointment process, her commitment to our major strategic objective of embedding equality, diversity and inclusion into all that we do was very clear. She is also firmly signed up to deliver another key aim of our five-year strategy - having fun!”

She will take the place of current chief executive officer Jonathan Brüün, who leaves the Society on 1 January 2019 to become chief executive of the Royal College of Anaesthetists.