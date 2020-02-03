For the first time, industry and agencies will be equally represented as the pair join forces to lead the PM Society into the new decade. As a pair, they will oversee the executive committee as it rolls out training and development programmes, educational meetings and interest group activities, two annual awards events and a programme encouraging collaboration across individuals and companies with the purpose of giving something back.

Caroline Benson runs Cuttsy+Cuttsy, a strategic healthcare communications agency that she set up in partnership with her brother in 2011. She has been running the PM Society’s Patient Engagement Interest Group and is a key part of the Society’s executive committee. Colin has worked in pharma digital marketing for over 20 years, where he has spent the majority of his career on the agency side and is now in the Global team at GSK working as Veeva rep channel product lead, delivering global multichannel campaigns.