GlaxoSmithKline has announced that Charles Bancroft will join the board of the Company as a non-executive director on May 1st 2020.

Charles has recently retired from a successful career at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), where he held a number of leadership roles in commercial, strategy and finance.

He was appointed chief financial officer in 2010, chief financial officer and executive vice president, global business operations in 2016 and executive vice president and head of integration and strategy & business development in 2019.

On joining the board, Charles will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee, where he will succeed Judy Lewent as chair of this committee following approval of GSK’s 2020 Annual Report in Q1 of 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Sir Jonathan Symonds, chairman of GSK said: “I am delighted Charlie is joining the GSK Board and has agreed to succeed Judy in 2021 as Chair of our Audit & Risk Committee. He brings a wealth of financial and management experience in global biopharma which will be invaluable to the Board in the coming years as it oversees the delivery of GSK’s strategy, including the separation of the Group and the creation of two outstanding new companies.”