CMR Surgical has announced the appointment of Per Vegard Nerseth as the company's new chief executive officer, effective from January 1st.

Per has more than 25 years of significant growth and business scaling experience in the field of robotics, and joins CMR from ABB, a world leading manufacturer of industrial robots and robot systems. For the last nine years he served as senior vice president and managing director of ABB Robotics, during which time the company achieved double digit sales growth while making significant operational efficiencies.

Martin Frost, current chief executive officer of CMR Surgical, said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved to date at CMR and I am delighted to be handing the CEO reins over to Per Vegard, who will lead the company to the next stages of its maturity.