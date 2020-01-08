Cytox has appointed Dr Ian Gilham as the new chairman of the board.

Dr Ian brings to the company significant experience in the commercialisation of diagnostics and life science tools, and is also non-executive chairman of Horizon Discovery plc, genedrive plc, and Biosurfit SA.

He started his career developing novel diagnostics at Celltech, and has held further posts developing diagnostics at Amersham International, Abbott Laboratories, and GlaxoSmithKline before becoming chief executive officer of Axis-Shield.

Richard Pither, chief executive officer of Cytox, said: “Ian brings exceptional experience in the industry, from multi-national healthcare corporations to entrepreneurial businesses seeking to break new ground," adding "The Cytox team is looking forward to working with Ian as we progress our lead product genoSCORE."