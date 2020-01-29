Dr David Hallett has been announced as Exscientia's new chief operating officer and head of drug discovery, where he will be responsible for Exscientia’s full drug discovery portfolio, reporting into the chief executive officer, professor Andrew Hopkins.

Dr Hallett joins Exscientia with more than 20-years experience in drug discovery and alliance management. He will be responsible for delivering all of Exscientia’s AI drug discovery operations including pharma collaborations, joint ventures and pipeline projects.

Prior to joining the company, Dr Hallett was executive vice president at Evotec, where he held a number of positions including executive vice president of alliance management and discovery chemistry.