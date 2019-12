Ipsen’s chief executive officer, David Meek, has left the company to move to FerGene, a unit of Swiss drug company Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Having been at the helm of Ipsen since 2016, he will also step down from the board at the end of this year, with currently chief financial officer Aymeric Le Chatelier to become interim chief executive officer.

Meek will begin his new role at FerGene on Jan 14 2020.