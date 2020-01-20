Doctorlink, a UK online health and symptom assessment platform for NHS patients, has appointed Neal Archbold as its new vice president of product.

The company says that the appointment is part of its wider mission to build on the success in the NHS by taking the Doctorlink platform global to public and private healthcare providers around the world.

Neal brings more than 20 years of senior management experience in healthcare, financial services and technology markets, having previously worked with some of the largest UK and global brands, including Aviva, Grant Thornton, and O2.

He commented, “The medical profession is increasingly turning to technology to save costs, improve efficiencies and increase accessibility to healthcare, and Doctorlink is spearheading this transition.

“I’m honoured to be part of a company generating such tangible improvements for patients and look forward to aiding its international expansion by driving their new developments in my new role.”