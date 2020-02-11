Dr Andrew Ellis, director of secondary care at Teva UK has been elected to the position of chair of the British Biosimilars Association.

The Association is an expert sector group of the British Generics Manufacturers Association (BGMA), and works together with patient groups, healthcare professionals, regulators and policy makers to increase understanding of biosimilars and to drive a sustainable environment for the development, production and continuing use of biosimilars medicines across the UK.

“We are already seeing the real potential of biosimilars to transform the lives of patients with long term and complex conditions,” said Andrew. “I am looking forward to leading the British Biosimilars Association as we continue our work to ensure access to quality and effective biosimilar medicines for UK patients.”