Pathios Theraputics has announced the appointment of Dr. Tobias Bopp as the foundational member of its scientific advisory board.

Dr Bopp is the professor of Molecular Immunology and director of the Institute of Immunology at the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany. His work across several areas of immunology and cancer immunotherapy has led to over 150 peer-reviewed publications.

Tom McCarthy, executive chairman and co-founder: "We have long been aware of and admired Dr. Bopp’s important work relating tumour acidity to immune cell function in cancer and are thrilled that he has agreed to join Pathios as a key scientific strategic advisor. We anticipate that he will have a key role to play in guiding and influencing many of our important R&D decisions."