Enterprise Theraputics has announced the appointment of Dr David Morris as its new chief medical officer.

Dr Morris is set to lead the company's respiratory programmes, including clinical development for ETD002, a first-in-class TMEM16A potentiator and ETD001, a novel ENaC blocker, therapies aimed at treating all cystic fibrosis patients.

Dr Morris joins Enterprise from the Novartis Venture Fund, where he was managing director and will remain an operating partner.

Dr John Ford, chief executive officer, Enterprise Therapeutics, said: “The knowledge and experience David has gained through his successful career in biopharmaceutical discovery and development, as well as his stellar sector expertise in respiratory biology, will be an invaluable asset as we work to define our strategy to progress our respiratory programmes which will initially focus on CF.”