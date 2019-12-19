Envision Pharma has revealed changes to its executive leadership team, as David Thompson - who is currently chief commercial officer - becomes the new chief executive officer, and Brian Hepburn becomes executive co-chair for the group.

Both David and Brian will assume their new roles from January 1, 2020.

David joined the organisation as part of Envision’s acquisition of Alligent Biopharm Consulting LLC, in September of 2015. Since then he has been instrumental in expanding the Group’s multichannel medical communication capabilities, fully aligning with the medical strategy and data dissemination core competences of Envision.

Brian, founder chief executive officer from 2001, will continue to provide strategic direction and management support for the Group, as well as maintaining an active role driving the culture and company ethos for the team.