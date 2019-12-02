Ergomed has announced the appointment of Lewis Cameron as chief operating officer and to the board, effective from January 20th, 2020.

Lewis is an experienced senior executive with a proven track record in the global pharmaceutical services sector, including oncology expertise, and significant M&A experience. He was previously the head of Global Clinical Development at Covance, the CRO division of Laboratory Corporation Holdings of America (LabCorp), from 2017 to 2019.

He also brings experience from the client side of the pharmaceutical services sector, having been chief executive officer of a biotech business, Avillion LLP, from 2012 to 2014 where, following the venture capital seed financing of the company, he signed a significant in-licensing deal with Pfizer for the further development of the company’s innovative cancer therapies.

Dr Miroslav Reljanović, executive chairman of Ergomed, commented: "We are delighted to further strengthen our management team with Lewis’s appointment. He will take on operational responsibility across our whole business and I have no doubt we will benefit from his considerable operational expertise, M&A experience and proven track record of growth across the pharmaceutical services sector as we deliver on our strategy.”