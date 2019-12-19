Fieldfisher has appointment acclaimed life sciences lawyer Janita Good to head up the practice from December.

The law firm has appointed Janita as the new head of its Life Sciences practice, strengthening the firm's strong reputation in advising clients on transactions, disputes and regulatory proceedings for a diverse range of organisations in the life sciences and healthcare industries.

She joined on 2 December from Osborne Clarke, where she led their UK life sciences and healthcare group.

Commenting on Janita's appointment, Michael Chissick, managing partner, Fieldfisher, said: "I am confident that Janita, with her vast knowledge of the sector and great record of leading on some of the biggest cases in Europe, will be an excellent addition to the firm and will ensure our life sciences practice continues to go from strength to strength."