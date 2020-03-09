Four Health has announced that Richard Springham and Kelly Smith have both been promoted to managing directors within the group.

Under the new roles, Richard Springham will head up Four Health Media, the HCP media planning and buying specialists, and Kelly Smith will head up Four Well Being, a new initiative focusing on all aspects of patients and healthcare consumer communications.

Richard has over a decade of experience working across the health sector; leading teams within international publishers and the NHS, and most recently three years working with the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies at Four Health Media.

Kelly is a leading healthcare strategist in running both Healthcare professional media and patient centric communication campaigns in media and sector specialist publishing, with over 12 years' experience.