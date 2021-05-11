Havas Just:: has hired Corin Baird as head of digital to boost the agency’s digital capability and support its recent growth.

He has a varied background in digital marketing including head of creative Solutions at Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and The Guardian as well as leadership roles at Nitro and Sudler. Corin is supported by Florence Chinn, previously digital communications manager at AbbVie in the UK, who took a permanent position at Havas Just:: in April.

Florence brings brand communications and corporate communications experience to the agency as well as the ability to demonstrate the value of digital communications across multiple internal stakeholders.

Nicole Yost, CEO at Havas Just:: commented: “We were looking for someone who understands how to design content that has an impact. Corin’s experience of creating digital content to generate a direct commercial gain means that he is driven by efficiency and return on investment. These principles are equally important in healthcare communications when your goal may be HCP education or patient behaviour change."