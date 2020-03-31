Immune Regulation Ltd has announced the appointment of Jonathan Rigby as its new chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors.

Based in the US, Jonathan is an experienced chief executive officer with three productive decades of pharmaceutical, biotech and drug delivery technology value creating achievements. In 2006 he cofounded Zogenix, and earlier in his career held commercial and business development positions of increasing responsibility at large pharmaceutical companies including Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb and Profile Therapeutics, now Phillips Medical.

Dr. Dominik Escher, chairman of Immune Regulation said of the appointment: “We are excited to welcome Jonathan at Immune Regulation. He brings a wealth of experience across many areas of the pharmaceutical industry that are relevant to the prosperity of Immune Regulation. I am confident that he is the ideal candidate to lead the next stage of clinical development of our two key therapies in immune system resetting. I would like also to thank Richard Nagle, our outgoing chief executive, for his leadership of the business since 2017."