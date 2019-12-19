Jeffrey Goldberg has been appointed as the new chief executive officer and director of Immunitas Therapeutics, succeeding Christoph Westphal.

Jeffrey joins the company’s board of directors with over 20 years’ industry experience, from discovery through all phases of drug development to commercialisation in multiple therapeutic areas.

Lea Hachigian, president and director mentioned that the company is “fortunate to have his demonstrated ability leading and building teams as we create an oncology company powered by our human biology-focused approach to immunology.”

Jeffrey joins Immunitas from Akcea Therapeutics, where he was chief operating officer from the time of its formation in January 2015. Previously, he was vice president of business operations, leading both program management and business development at Proteostasis Therapeutics, a biotech company focusing on neurology and rare diseases.