PredictImmune has welcomed James Clark to its ranks as the company’s new chief technology officer. Previously chief executive officer of EnteroBiotix, specialists in the development of microbiome modulating therapeutics, James has extensive c-suite level experience in the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products.

Prior to EnteroBiotix, James’ roles included vice president of clinical laboratory operations at Inivata, chief technology officer at Enterome, vice president of research & development at MDxHealth SA and chief operating officer at Response.

James commented: “I am very much looking forward to working with the highly experienced team at PredictImmune to bring the right treatment, to the right patient at the right time. The company’s product pipeline for immune-mediated disease is potentially game-changing for those patients living with these diseases. It’s a very exciting time to be joining the team.”