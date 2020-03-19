Jango Communications has announced the appointment of two new members of the team.

Cassandra Harris has joined the team as a senior account executive, having worked on and successfully delivered a variety of medical communication initiatives mainly in Oncology and Cardiovascular but also in other therapy areas.

Oliver Tomlins is also being hired as a junior account executive, joining the team with a BSc (Hons) in Biomedical Science from Keele University, along with a key insight in observing doctors of different specialities and patient care.

Maggie Malpas-Spencer, managing director comments, “We are delighted to have both Ollie and Cassie join our expanding team at Jango, to support our existing highly experienced team manage and deliver our clients multi-channel communications programmes.”