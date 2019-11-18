Freeline has appointed Jeffrey Chodakewitz to its board of directors.

Jeffrey has over 30 years of leadership experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry, and served most recently as chief medical officer and EVP, global medicines development & medical affairs at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he also served as a member of the Vertex executive committee.

Prior to Vertex, he spent over 20 years at MSD, where he served in several positions, as well as holding a B.S in Biochemistry cum laude from Yale University and an M.D. from the Yale University School of Medicine.

“We are delighted that Jeff has agreed to join the Freeline Board. His extensive executive and research and development experience will be invaluable to Freeline as we continue to advance our clinical stage Haemophilia B and Fabry programs as well as move our Haemophilia A and Gaucher programs into the clinic,” said Chris Hollowood, executive chairman of Freeline. “In addition, Jeff’s experience in building organisations that sustainably innovate will serve us well as we move into non-monogenic disorders.”