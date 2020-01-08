Freeline has announced the appointment of Julia P Gregory to its board of directors.

Julia is currently chair and chief executive officer of Isometry Advisors, and also serves as a non-executive director of several biopharmaceutical companies, including Biohaven Therapeutics, Cell Medica, Iconic Therapeutics, IMV, Nurix Therapeutics, and Sosei-Heptares.

She has extensive chief executive officer, chief financial officer, corporate development, board and investment banking experience, having attained a B.A. in International Affairs from George Washington University ‘s Elliot School of International Affairs.

Chris Hollowood, executive chairman of the company is "delighted" to welcome Julia to the board, as "She brings significant experience in biopharma governance, operations and investment banking.

"I look forward to working with her as we build the Company and progress our innovative gene therapy programmes through the clinic and towards commercialisation.”