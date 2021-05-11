Biotech and venture capital veteran Kenneth Galbraith has joined Syncona, the FTSE-250 healthcare company, as executive in residence.

In this role, Ken will work alongside the Syncona team to support portfolio companies as they scale and develop, pulling on 30 years’ experience as a life sciences executive, director, investor and advisor across North America.

He also has almost a decade of experience in the management of venture capital funds and new company formation.

“We are pleased to expand our team with the appointment of Ken as Executive in Residence. He brings invaluable experience in both biotech company building and venture capital and will play an important role in supporting our portfolio companies as they scale. We look forward to working with him," said Martin Murphy, CEO, Syncona Investment Management Limited.