Lifescience Dynamics has appointed Alfred Reszka, PhD to the newly created role of chief business officer.

Dr. Reszka joins Lifescience Dynamics after a 22-year career at MSD, where he most recently served as executive director and head of strategic business intelligence. He has also served as co-chair and advisory board member for the Pharma CI conference, the single largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world, and his leadership has extended throughout the CI and BI community in both the US and Europe.

"Dr. Reszka is a globally recognised leader and pioneer in the use and implementation of intelligence to support decision making on the client side,” said Lifescience Dynamics founder and president, Rafaat Rahmani. “He brings over two decades of deep pharma industry experience and, importantly, the commercial acumen and big pharma C-suite strategies that go with it. We are delighted to welcome him to the Lifescience Dynamics family.”