Laura Steele has been appointed as president and general manager for UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Eli Lilly.

Steele brings 18 years’ experience with Lilly to her new role, joining from Lilly’s corporate business development division, where she specialised in innovation partnerships, large-scale projects in M&A, investments and joint ventures.

In her new role, she will lead Lilly’s commercial business operations in six countries, across the company’s current and emerging portfolio in diabetes, oncology, immunology and neuroscience.

In a statement, Lilly said Steele is also a ‘global champion of diversity and inclusion’ within the company, with A passion for overcoming inequalities and building high-performing teams.

“I am honoured to take on this role at such defining moment for the life sciences industry in the UK. The new Life Sciences Vision illustrates how all aspects of the health system must work together to ensure we can continue to discover and deliver new life-saving innovations here in the UK. Lilly, as well as the wider industry, are well placed to help drive this forward,” said Laura Steele, president and general manager Lilly UK, Ireland & Northern Europe.