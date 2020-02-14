Madano has appointed Katy Compton-Bishop as the new head of healthcare, with the existing head of the practice, Reghu Venkatesan, promoted to a new role as global head of healthcare.

With over 20 years of healthcare communications experience, Katy has a proven track record in new business development, team leadership and client service. During her career she has led large-scale pharma and disease awareness campaigns for GSK Vaccines, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis and UCB across multiple channels and geographies.

Michael Evans, managing partner at Madano, said of Katy’s appointment: “Everybody in the industry knows the challenge of finding top-class, strategic communications professionals at senior levels. We’re delighted that Katy has decided to contribute her extensive healthcare communications knowledge and expertise to support Madano’s continued growth and success.”