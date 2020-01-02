Maiken Engsbye has been appointed as vice president, Human Resources (HR) for Santen EMEA and will be a key member of the senior management team.

Maiken will be responsible for driving the HR strategy, and steps in as successor to Frédérique Saint-Olive, who is retiring.

“Maiken brings a vast amount of HR experience from a number of life science multinationals. I am delighted to welcome her to the team and look forward to working with her to continue to attract best-in-class talent to Santen, from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa”, said Luis Iglesias, head of Santen EMEA and corporate officer.