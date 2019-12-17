Makara Health has announced more growth within its team, with a number of new appointments.

Ekta Rohra joins the company as director of digital strategy, bringing a wealth of expertise in the digital and social media aspect of medical communications, and Helen Rae, who was initially employed as a contractor, joins Makara as associate director, PR and communications.

The company has also hired Lucy Harris as project director. She comes from Havas Lynx where she worked for three years across a wide range of branded, disease awareness and internal comms campaigns.

Kathryn Sparrow also joins the team as project director, bringing over 10 years’ experience delivering strategic consultancy, project management and editorial expertise and Chrissie Hannah joins the Makara support team in the Salisbury office as a project manager, bringing experience in health PR, branded and disease awareness activity.

Finally, the team also recently recruited Amy Turner, who joins as project coordinator working within the office support team based in Salisbury.