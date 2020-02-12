Makara Health has kicked off 2020 with additional new hires, having now doubled its senior headcount since January 2019.

Tony Knibb has joined as digital development director, bringing nearly 20 years of digital and creative experience, having most recently worked as digital media manager at Halesway and FCB Health Hampshire.

Helen Rodway also joins the team as senior account director, with a background in brand strategy and delivery, joining from MJL where she was a group account director and, prior to that, at DDB Remedy and Pfizer.

In addition, Grainne Maguire takes on an associate director role within Makara’s PR team and Bea Perks further strengthens the scientific team at Makara in a senior medical writer role.

“I am thrilled at the rate at which the company has grown with significant expansion across all our key functions: creative brand communications, medical education and engagement, and PR communications. Growth needs to be supported with expert talent and hiring experienced practitioners such as Tony, Helen, Grainne and Bea will enable us to continue to deliver the thoughtful, responsive service we have become known for,” commented Louise Sharp, owner and managing director of Makara Health.