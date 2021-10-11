Independent specialist healthcare communications agency OVID Health has appointed Matthew Silk as associate director. Silk has joined OVID from Ketchum, where he led a range of programmes, working with pharmaceutical, medtech and consumer health clients across a number of areas.

Prior to this, he spent the majority of his career working for the NHS or national health and care regulators, in and across government departments and arms-length bodies. This includes woking as head of communications at the Human Tissue Authority for five years – in this role, Silk led on all external and internal communications and engagement for the Authority.

Commenting on his appointment, Matthew Silk, OVID Health said: “I really love OVID’s approach to health communications – and I’ve been particularly impressed by their strong agency culture and values, which I think is reflected in the work they deliver for clients. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in!”



Jenny Ousbey, managing director and founder, OVID Health added: “Matthew has a proven track record in running impactful comms campaigns that resonate with the public and the health sector. He has a fantastic ability to build strong client relationships and has an in-depth knowledge of the health sector. We’re delighted for him to join us at such an exciting time for the agency.”