McCann Health has announced the launch of its "IGNITE creative careers programme", aiming to help kick start creative careers, regardless of background or experience.

The company says that the programme is underpinned with the premise that ideas can come from anywhere, and so can creative talent, and that whilst it will draw on a talent pool from some established advertising institutions, no specific experience or qualifications are needed for applicants to apply.

Over the course of the next year, the project will place 32 up & coming creatives at McCann's London and New York offices.

Matt Eastwood, global chief creative officer, McCann Health said: ‘“IGNITE is all about taking responsibility for creativity and diversity within our industry. We wanted to take an active role in shaping the future of our business. And, most importantly, we wanted to discover the undiscovered talent that exists not only in the creative colleges and courses, but in the wider world.”

Over the course of a year, the company says that the IGNITE programme will offer four and 12 week placements, with an intake of eight per cohort – four in London and four in New York.