Medica Group Plc has appointed Dr Robert Lavis to the company's newly created role of clinical director, starting 1 June 2020. Dr Lavis will report to Dr Stephen Davies, the company’s medical director.

Dr Lavis joins Medica from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust where he is currently a consultant radiologist and former clinical director. He has extensive experience of clinical practice starting his career as a surgeon before entering radiology with a specialist focus on oncology.

Dr. Stephen Davies, medical director at Medica, said: “I am delighted to have Robert join our growing team of clinical experts at Medica. With his background of working in the NHS, combined with his expertise in oncology reporting, Robert brings a highly relevant breadth and depth of experience that will help Medica to continue to drive quality and performance improvements and to expand the service offering to our clients and their patients.”