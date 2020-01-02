MedPharm has appointed Lynn Allen as its new vice president of Business Development. She will be based in San Francisco, California and will be spearheading MedPharm’s top-line growth throughout North America.

Lynn joins MedPharm with a wealth of experience in topical and transdermal contract development and manufacturing. During her career spanning nearly two decades in the CDMO space, Lynn has established her credibility for supporting clients and brings knowledge of the industry to drive forward MedPharm’s expanding service offering.

“Lynn is a fantastic addition to the MedPharm team”, commented Eugene Ciolfi, MedPharm’s chief executive officer.

“She brings a track record at attracting new customers and establishing strong relationships with key clients. Lynn can provide a local response to MedPharm’s West Coast clients who will increasingly benefit from our expanding facilities in North America”.