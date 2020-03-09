Mitchell Harris joined Genomics plc from Abcam, assuming the role as the former's chief strategy officer.

Mitchell was previously head of proteins portfolio commercial and business development, and brings to Genomics substantial commercial expertise within strategy, transactions, and operations. He also has a deep understanding of the policy and public affairs landscape, as prior to McKinsey, Mitchell was a fast stream civil servant at the UK Cabinet Office.

He commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Genomics plc and to work alongside world leaders in human genetics and data science. This is an exciting and pivotal time for the company’s growth as we accelerate and deepen our impact within drug development and genomic prevention. I hope that together with patients, healthcare systems, and our partners, we can play an important role in the quest for a new, more sustainable, and more equitable model of drug development and healthcare.”