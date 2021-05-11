Pharma and biotech product development consultancy Boyds has announced the appointment of Neil Chakrabarti as chief financial officer.

Neil is an experienced financial leader and has worked with a number of businesses across the sector including biotech start-up Autolus Therapeutics plc, pharma business Vectura Group plc, leading multinational medical device manufacturer Medtronic plc and private equity backed business Independent Clinical Services.

“His expertise, challenge and focus will add value to the business as a whole, whilst helping us to build robust systems and processes which will support activities across the entire business,” said president and chief executive Alan Boyd.