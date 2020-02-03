The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has announced its new chief executive officer as Matthew Durdy, the current chief business officer of the organisation.

The appointment will be effective from the beginning of April 2020, and comes after a formal external and internal recruitment process that was initiated after the announcement last October that Keith Thompson, the founding chief executive officer, would be retiring in the spring of 2020.

Dr John Brown, chairman of the board of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult stated: “We are delighted to appoint Matthew to the role. He has been a key member of the team that has delivered the success of the CGT Catapult to date and brings a previous history of managing growth in successful organisations."