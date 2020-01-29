Bayer has revealed that Bijoy Sagar will be its new chief information technology & digital transformation officer from June 1, 2020.

He is set to replace Daniel Hartert, who is to leave Bayer after 12 years of service.

Sagar is joining Bayer from US medical technology company Stryker, where he was also a member of the executive team as chief digital technology officer. In these roles, he developed and implemented the company’s digital strategy and was responsible for global IT. He has previously worked for pharma and biotech companies Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA.

“In Bijoy, we have found a successor who will continue to drive forward our digital transformation and complete the transition we have initiated in IT,” said Wolfgang Nickl, chief financial officer of Bayer AG. “We would like to thank Daniel for his outstanding commitment and the way he has shaped our IT for over a decade. We wish him every success for the future.”