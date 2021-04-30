James Devine will be joining the NHS Confederation as programme director, Acute Care, departing his role as chief Executive of Medway NHS Foundation Trust.

This is a new role that will further develop the representation and support that the NHS Confederation offers to its acute and integrated provider members. James brings more than 20 years’ experience of working in the NHS.

Over the past five years, James has been a regular speaker in the UK and internationally on leadership, improvement and employee engagement. He has a passion for leadership development, and the evidence-based link between an engaged and valued workforce and better patient outcomes.