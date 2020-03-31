Owlstone Medical, a leader in Breath Biopsy for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, has announced the appointment of Neil Tween as its new chief financial officer.

Neil joins Owlstone Medical from GW Pharmaceuticals, where he served as vice president and group financial controller. During his tenure, Neil helped oversee the maturation of the company from a medium-sized UK-listed partner-funded R&D company to a 900-person global commercial organisation, and demonstrated broad knowledge of international financial reporting standards and SEC compliance. He was also significantly involved in over $1 billion of public markets fundraising, and built the finance teams and systems needed to support the rapid growth of the business.

Prior to this, he acted as financial controller at Jagex Ltd, and spent six years with Deloitte, advising a range of listed and private biotech and pharmaceutical clients.

Billy Boyle, co-founder and chief executive officer at the company, commented that Neil "brings the experience and financial discipline that will see us through this important next phase of growth, and I and the Board welcome him to the team.”