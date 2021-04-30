Pharma Integrity announced today the appointment of Laragh de Bhulbh as healthcare compliance consultant.

After gaining her BSc in Pharmacology and her PhD in Molecular Medicine, both with University College Dublin, Laragh has held a number of in-house Medical roles with UCB, AbbVie and Roche over the past eleven years.

During this time Laragh graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a Masters in Pharmaceutical Medicine. Laragh’s in-house experience covers a number of diverse and specialist therapy areas including epilepsy, immunology and oncology.