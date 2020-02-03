Anthony Bruce has been appointed as PwC’s UK pharmaceutical and life sciences leader in the government & healthcare industries practice. Anthony replaces Jo Pisani, who is stepping down from the role.

Anthony has over 20 years experience advising large complex global organisations on delivering improved performance through HR and people-related change programmes, and until recently led PwC’s HR Consulting practice.

Commenting on his appointment, Anthony Bruce said: “I am delighted to take on the role as pharma & life sciences leader. We have a strong scientific community in the UK and a proven track-record of developing innovative new treatments and medical technologies."