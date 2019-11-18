Santhera has announced a change to its management team, with the appointment of Dario Eklund as chief executive officer effective December 1, 2019.

Dario joins Santhera from Vifor Pharma, where he most recently served as chief commercial officer with full P&L responsibility for a global business, with turnover in excess of CHF 1 billion and more than 1,000 employees. He was also a member of Vifor’s corporate executive committee and a member of the board of directors of the joint venture with Fresenius Medical Care.

Elmar Schnee, chairman of Santhera commented: "We are extremely pleased that he will continue to contribute his drive and scientific excellence as chair of the scientific committee and member of the board of directors, supporting our ambition to turn innovative ideas into novel products. As we seek to broaden the scope of our business, Dario is a perfect fit as CEO. He has an exceptional track record as a commercial leader with experience in large pharma and biotech environments, and we are confident that he will successfully lead Santhera as we move along a strong path for the future.”